U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) seeks to foster cooperation with Turkmenistan

The recent visit by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to Ashgabat explored opportunities for cooperation with Turkmenistan,  according to the US Embassy. 

The CDC delegation was led by Dr. Alexander Millman, Program Director for the Division of Global Health Protection in Central Asia and included meetings with representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Center for Community Health and Nutrition, and the Turkmenistan State Medical University.

The delegation discussed the potential for cooperation in supporting country capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to dangerous infectious disease threats, including support for a well-trained public health workforce.

Topics of discussion included collaboration in strengthening public health workforce capacity through the Field Epidemiology Training program (FETP), promoting public health and medical science, and improving capacity to detect particularly dangerous infectious diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first established a Central Asia office in Kazakhstan in 1995 and has country offices in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. CDC partners with host governments in such areas as public health emergency management, laboratory, surveillance, and workforce capacity to respond to disease outbreaks. ///nCa, 29 March 2024

 

