Turkmenistan Improves Disease Surveillance with WHO Support

The WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan will support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) in conducting a series of workshops during August-September 2023 on strengthening the epidemiological surveillance of vaccine-preventable infections, as well as infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities of the country in the framework of WHO-EU joint project “Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response – Phase 2.

The first stage of the series of workshops for primary healthcare specialists, SES specialists, clinicians and infectionists from Ashgabat and Arkadag cities as well as Akhal province kicked off at the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service (CPHN of the SES) of the MoHMIT on August 14-18 and was led by SES and CPHN specialists of the MoHMIT.

According to press release by WHO country office, during the seminar, updated rules, regulations and procedures on detection, registration and investigation of infectious and parasitic diseases, epidemiological surveillance of vaccine-preventable infections and infection control related to health care-associated infections and health-care waste management were presented to the participants. The materials have been developed in accordance with the latest WHO guidelines.

The workshop served as a platform for the healthcare workers in strengthening their capacity in the area of public health surveillance and communicable diseases prevention and control. ///nCa, 23 August 2023 [photo credit – WHO Country office]

 

 

 

