Turkmenistan and Japan explore prospects of research cooperation

On 20 March 2024, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan, Ambassador of Turkmenistan A. Bayramov met with a delegation of the University of Tsukuba headed by Vice President and Executive Director for Collaborative Research Mr. Kanaho Yasunori.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tsukuba University. Special attention was paid to the issues of joint research projects on topical issues.

The parties expressed interest in cooperation in the field of scientific research, exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as in the organization of joint events and conferences.

Ambassador A. Bayramov expressed readiness to support initiatives to deepen cooperation between Turkmenistan and the University of Tsukuba, emphasizing the importance of developing scientific ties and sharing knowledge. The parties agreed on further steps and plans to develop cooperation and joint scientific activities.

The University of Tsukuba is a long-standing partner of Turkmen universities. In 2013, an Agreement on scientific exchange and cooperation was signed between the University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi, and in 2015, an Agreement on academic exchange and Cooperation between the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan and the Tokyo University of Foreign Languages. The Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan, IIR of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan actively strengthens cooperation with the University of Tsukuba. ///nCa, 26 March 2024