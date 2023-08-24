EERA and Turkmenistan Explore Potential for Energy Research Collaboration

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov had a meeting with Adel El Gammal, the Secretary General of the European Energy Research Alliance (EERA), says the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

During their discussions, a spotlight was cast on potential collaboration between EERA and the research institutes of Turkmenistan, which are actively engaged in low-carbon technologies. The Secretary General underscored a keen enthusiasm for joint initiative and knowledge-sharing in the realm of energy research and innovations.

Considering the global pivot towards the Paris Agreement and the imperative to cut carbon emissions, the parties explored cooperative strategies to meet their climate aspirations.

Turkmenistan has committed to a low-carbon future. The country strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sets an ambitious goal – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% in 2030. Turkmenistan is a major producer of natural gas, but it is also a country with a high potential for renewable energy.

The European Energy Research Alliance (EERA) is a membership-based, non-profit association, constituting the largest low-carbon energy research community in Europe and a key player in the European Union’s Strategic Energy Technology (SET) Plan. It was established in 2008 by leading research institutes to expand and optimize EU energy research capabilities. Today it brings together more than 250 organizations from 30 countries.

EERA coordinates its activities through 18 Joint Programmes that provide world-leading scientific expertise on three pillars: low-carbon technologies, materials, and systems’ topics. ///nCa, 24 August 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium]

 

 

