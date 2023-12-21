Visit of the Turkmen Delegation to Japan explored new prospects for cooperation – More details

A delegation of Turkmenistan led by Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov visited Japan from 13 to 16 December 2023. The visit was full of important events and activities aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

14 December 2023 was highlighted by a joint meeting with Japan-Turkmen Committee members on the Economic Cooperation committee headed by Chairman H. Tsubai. Separate bilateral meetings with the heads of Japanese companies became a forum to discuss the implementation of agreements reached at the previous joint meeting of the economic committees and identify new prospects for cooperation.

An important result of the visit was the signing of two contracts between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. The contracts are aimed at implementing projects on the maintenance of the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in the Akhal province. This step strengthens cooperation in the energy sector and brings mutual benefits to both countries.

The visit also included a meeting between the aviation authorities of Turkmenistan and Japan aimed at discussing issues related to the establishment of direct air services between the countries. The signed Protocol of Negotiations paves the way for direct air service, which will facilitate business and cultural ties between the two countries.

On 15 December 2023, representatives of the Turkmen delegation held meetings with Japanese government departments, organizations, and financial institutions. At the meeting in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan with Deputy Minister Mr. Hosaka Shin, the implementation of early agreements, updating of the Roadmap for Infrastructure Cooperation, new projects in the energy sector, and prospects for achieving carbon neutrality were discussed.

Meetings at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other key organisations revealed new areas of interaction and joint projects.

Special focus was placed on the meeting at the Japan Export and Import Insurance Agency (NEXI), where the parties discussed the implementation of economic projects and financial support. The Japanese side expressed readiness to participate in the implementation of projects and support their financial side.

During the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan held 14 meetings and signed 3 important documents, serving a testament to the high level of interest and readiness for cooperation of both sides. These events have become an important step in the development of economic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan and open new prospects for joint projects and investments. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan