Our window is our happy companion. She is also has a great sense of responsibility. Her name is Okonsa.

Okonsa loves to talk. She tells lots of stories. She laughs and she cries. She has a million moods.

Whatever she is doing, Okonsa never forgets her responsibilities. She protects us from harsh weather and she dims the street noises.

She was sweating throughout the winter, to keep the cold outside the home and the warmth inside the home.

Here is what she had to say on the last day of winter: