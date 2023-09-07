Sowing of winter wheat starts in Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 6 September, sowing of winter wheat started in Turkmenistan.

690,000 hectares of land have been allocated for wheat. The harvest target for 2024 is 1.4 million tons of grain, including in provinces:

Akhal – sowing area: 195,000 hectares, harvest target: 400,000 tons of grain.

Balkan – sowing area: 50,000 hectares, harvest target: 80,000 tons of grain

Dashoguz – sowing area: 145 000 hectares, harvest target: 265,000 tons of grain

Lebap – sowing area: 130,000 hectares, harvest target: 310,000 tons

Mary – sowing area: 170,000 hectares, harvest target: 345,000 tons

During the current agricultural campaign to sow winter wheat in Turkmenistan, seven high-yielding varieties will be planted, including two imported Russian varieties, Alekseich and Bezostaya-100 (winter soft), and five varieties bred by Turkmen breeders: Berkarar (Mighty), Garashsyzlyk (Independence), Bakhtiyarlyk (Happiness), Sahrayi (Wild), and Bitaraplyk (Neutrality).

The start date of sowing is determined annually by weather conditions and other climatic factors. This year, the sowing will last until the beginning of October. ///nCa, 7 September 2023

