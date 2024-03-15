Ambassador of Panama accredited to Turkmenistan

On March 14, 2024, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Kurbanov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Rolando Enrique Barrow Noad.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and the current state and prospects for further interaction within international organizations were analyzed.

Diplomats noted the need for the progressive development of trade and economic partnership.

Transport and logistics, the chemical industry, industry, agriculture, environmental issues and environmental protection have been identified as promising areas of cooperation.

The sides touched upon cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which can play an important role in deepening mutual understanding and friendly relations between the two countries.

Kurbanov expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

The same day Ambassador Rolando Enrique Barrow Noad presented credentials to the speaker of the Parliament Ms.Dunyagozel Gulmanova. ///nCa, 15 March 2024