Ambassador of Russia Ivan Volynkin hosted a briefing for the Russian media accredited in Turkmenistan

On 16 February 2024, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin held a briefing for Russian media journalists accredited in Turkmenistan.

Here are the answers of Ambassador Volynkin during the briefing, published on the official website of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan:

How would you characterize the current level of relations between Russia and Turkmenistan? Are top-level visits expected this year?

The history of diplomatic relations between modern Russia and Turkmenistan dates back more than 30 years. Our countries have friendly relations based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. In 2017, their special strategic nature was fixed by the Treaty, and in 2022 it was reconfirmed by the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership.

The Russian-Turkmen dialogue is steadily being strengthened at high and top levels. The President of Turkmenistan, Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov, visited Moscow on May 9, 2023 to participate as an honorary guest in the celebrations dedicated to the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and on December 26, 2023 – St. Petersburg to participate in the informal Summit of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States. In January 2023, the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, visited Ashgabat.

Such a tight schedule of contacts clearly demonstrates that the leaders of our countries use all opportunities and platforms, including multilateral formats, to discuss the most relevant topics on the bilateral agenda. I am sure that new interesting meetings will take place this year.

What are the volumes of trade turnover in 2023 compared to 2022? Is there any data on gas trade?

Currently, Russia is one of the five main trading partners of Turkmenistan.

I would like to note the successful work of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation. The last meeting of its co–chairs, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation A.L.Overchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.O.Meredov, took place last December in Moscow. I would like to announce that the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the Second Russian-Turkmen Business Forum, is planned to be held in the first half of this year.

As for the volume of trade turnover, in 2022 it exceeded US $ 1.6 billion. There is a noticeable intensification of business contacts following the results of the First Russian-Turkmen Business Forum, held in January 2023 in Ashgabat.

The positive dynamics of foreign trade in non-energy goods has been observed.

Due to the full fulfillment of contractual obligations for the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Russia, we expect an improvement in the results of foreign economic activity by the end of 2023.

How is the development of transport cooperation going? Currently, the Turkmen Railways are closely cooperating with Russian Railways, what joint projects are expected in the near future?

Indeed, we are witnessing the intensification of bilateral cooperation between our ministries and departments in the field of transport. First of all, we are talking about the development of the eastern leg of the international North–South transport corridor. Thanks to joint efforts, in 2023 it was possible to multiply the volume of export, import and transit traffic.

The railway connection played a special role in the traffic. Further work is underway to improve the end-to-end technology of cargo flows, set up electronic data exchange on routes, create competitive tariff conditions and attract additional cargo volumes through international logistics companies.

Russian Railways Holding is increasing cooperation with Turkmen and Kazakh partners to achieve maximum efficiency of the route. It will be important for the development of multimodal transportation to include information on the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport in the digital register of transport and logistics centers for the North-South ITC.

How is the partnership in the educational sphere going, will a joint university be created? How would you characterize the situation of the Russian language in Turkmenistan in general?

I would like to note the traditionally high level of humanitarian cooperation between our countries. We are witnessing a steady increase in students from Turkmenistan in universities in our country, and thousands of young people have already received Russian diplomas.

Of course, we are trying to meet them halfway and increase the quotas for the possibility of studying for free. So, last year they were doubled from 250 to 500 people. The target quota for students through ministries and departments is also being successfully implemented.

Cooperation between our educational institutions is expanding. In 2023, representatives of leading Russian universities and scientific circles took part in the panel session “Russian-Turkmen cooperation in education: professional development for the economy” within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen Business Forum and the International Scientific Conference “Arkadag City – the embodiment of digital and Smart Technologies”.

Ashgabat hosted the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Healthcare, Education and Sports with the participation of more than 300 representatives from 27 countries of the world, where Russia was represented by the largest delegation of educational institutions. Large-scale projects are being implemented to organize advanced training courses.

In 2023, work on interdepartmental cooperation in order to create a Russian-Turkmen university in Ashgabat, as well as the construction of a new building for the Joint Russian-Turkmen Secondary School named after A.S.Pushkin, has progressed significantly.

The continued popularity and relevance of the Russian language here in Turkmenistan is indeed encouraging. It undoubtedly retains its critical role as a tool for interethnic communication and interaction within the CIS region, as well as on regional and international platforms. Turkmen officials have repeatedly stressed the careful attitude of the country towards the Russian language and culture.

Last summer, celebrations dedicated to the Day of the Russian Language were held in the capital’s Ashgabat Park. They were replaced by a Week of Russian Cinema and Animation with free screening of domestic films in cinemas in Ashgabat. These events found a lively response among the residents of Turkmenistan and aroused considerable interest. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the Turkmen Side for their assistance in organizing them. ///Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan, 16 February 2024