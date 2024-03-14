The results of the most important government meetings discussed at a round table in Ankara

News Central Asia (nCa)

On March 14, 2024, a round table was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye on the results of important government meetings, in particular the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on February 9 and the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan on February 22.

The event was attended by representatives of the Turkic World Youth Foundation, students, as well as the media.

During the round table, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan M.Ishangulyev introduced the participants to the primary tasks for the successful implementation of the “Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments for 2024”, the effective functioning of the economy, the profitability of commodity producers and the creation of new jobs aimed at further improving the living standards of the Turkmen people.

Particular attention was paid to declaring 2024 in Turkmenistan as the Year of “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi”, within the framework of which a number of events are planned at the national and international levels dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, 14 Mar 2024

