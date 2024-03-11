News Central Asia (nCa)

UK Foreign Secretary plans to visit Central Asia

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron is going to visit Central Asia, as evident from his recent statement at the parliament.

During the parliament debates on foreign affairs, he said: “…Central Asia is one of those networks in which we want to do better. I am planning a visit there. I will be holding a round table with anyone who knows the industries, business, voluntary bodies and educational organizations that we should be talking to there”.

In November 2023 the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee released a report titled “Countries at crossroads: UK engagement in Central Asia”.

The report underscores the need for the deepening of UK engagement in Central Asia, as it “has the potential to be mutually beneficial” and “should be seen as a geopolitical imperative”.

The report highlights the potential for mutual benefit in fostering relationships with each of these countries, as they all grapple with similar challenges in a changing geopolitical, demographic, economic, and ecological landscape. ///nCa, 11 March 2024

 

 

