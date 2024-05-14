News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and GIZ to realize a project to combat climate change

The project titled “EU for a green Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024 – 2028”  will be implemented in Turkmenistan in cooperation with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

A corresponding memorandum on the implementation of the project was signed today (14 May) in Ashgabat between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmengaz” and GIZ.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the conference “30 Years of Cooperation between the European Union and Turkmenistan: working together for a better future”.

Issues related to the development of inter-parliamentary ties, cooperation in the field of security, trade, education, green energy, etc. are discussed at the thematic sessions of the forum. ///nCa, 14 May 2024 

 

 

