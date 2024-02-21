Digital transformation: the development of the Internet and cellular communications in Turkmenistan

As part of the implementation of the country’s Socio-economic Development Program in 2022-2028, Turkmenistan is preparing for major changes in the telecommunications sector.

The Turkmenaragatnashyk [Turkmen Communications] Agency is already conducting research to introduce modern 5G standards in the country. As part of the ongoing work, the material and technical base of the telecommunications industry is also being enhanced, the latest digital technologies are constantly being introduced and foreign investments are actively attracted.

Decisions have been made on the development of the Altyn Asyr cellular network in various regions of the country, including the city of Ashgabat, as well as on the modernization and expansion of the automated billing system.

At the moment, as part of the Altyn Asyr cellular network development project, modern sets of equipment from leading foreign companies have been installed, which provides even remote settlements with high-quality cellular communications, including broadband Internet. In addition, work was carried out on the installation of equipment for the Internet system improvement project.

Turkmenistan is also showing progress in the field of digital services.

DIGITAL SERVICES

As of today, the number of Internet users is 3,195,919 people, including:

441,010 wired Internet users;

2,754,909 mobile Internet users.

Currently, the leased part of the external Internet channel in Turkmenistan has reached 170 gigabits/second, and the speed of the internal Internet channel is 95 gigabits/second.

Currently, the website www.e.gov.tm has 515 public service portals, including 41 online payment and service portals, 268 information services, as well as links to 158 websites and 48 services provided by government agencies.

A total of 42,315 personal accounts have been created at portal of public services e.gov.tm.

The “Start” messenger was also launched. Currently, the number of users has exceeded 396,000.

The Turkmenpost postal communication company has launched the “Chapar” app, the number of users of which is over 176,000 people. [the app can be used for various communication, Internet, IP-TV payments]

As part of the development of the online trading system, an electronic trading platform was launched in the country at the https://shop.post.tm/ , which offers 9,158 types of goods. The number of buyers exceeded 8,325.

In addition, there are currently a total of 210,395 online trading subscribers nationwide.

The national e-mail has been launched under the brand ” https://sanly.tm/ “. The number of users has reached 42,717.

252 corporate domains have been launched.

In total, 1,068 Internet sites are registered in the country, 312 of them are e-stores. 209 of these sites are controlled by the State Cybersecurity Agency on a contractual basis.

The number of users using virtual server rental services (VPS, VDS) has increased, and the number of users of hosting services has reached 1,132. The prices for the colocation server rental service have been reduced by 4 times, and the number of users has increased to 18.

An online cinema platform (Belet Film) has been created. Currently, the number of users of this service is 87,601 (Telecom – 37,312, AGTS [Ashgabat State Telephone Network] – 11,241, Personal – 39,048).

The number of users of the national YouTube analogue “Belet wideo” has reached 16,103.

The “Milli One” antivirus app has been launched. The app is regularly updated through information exchange with databases of leading foreign manufacturers of antivirus software. The creation of new platforms and services, as well as the modernization of the existing communications infrastructure, testifies to Turkmenistan’s desire to develop a modern digital economy and provide citizens with access to advanced technologies. ///Turkmensvyaz [Turkmen Communications] Agency, 18 February 2024