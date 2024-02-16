Turkmen Specialists Visit Port of Valencia to Learn About Green Initiatives

News Central Asia (nCa)

Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Agency for Maritime and River Transport (“Turkmendenizderyayollary”) paid a working visit to the Port of Valencia, Spain, on 14-15 January 2024. This trip was part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) project “Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Region.”

The visit aimed to learn about the Port of Valencia’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and embrace bioenergy (green energy) in line with contemporary international standards. The Turkmen delegation was briefed on the port’s ongoing analyses, pilot projects, and best practices in port management.

A key pilot project showcased hydrogen-powered tractors with trailers and reach stackers, demonstrating their potential for zero-emission operations.

This visit follows previous trips by Turkmen specialists to other European seaports, as part of the OSCE project. These visits offered valuable insights into the digitalization of port operations and the implementation of sustainable development principles.

The Port of Valencia is the fifth busiest seaport in Europe and the busiest port in the Mediterranean, with more than 600 years of history. The volume of cargo transshipment through this port is about 80 million tons per year. Valencia handles the transportation of almost all types of goods from all sectors of the economy.///nCa, 16 February 2024

 

 

