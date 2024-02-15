Tokayev’s first state visit to Qatar – Kazakhstan and Qatar inked 9 agreements and commercial deals worth $ 18 billion

On 13-14 February 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made his first state visit to Qatar.

In Doha, the head of Kazakhstan met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as with the Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Tokayev also had a series of meetings with representatives of Qatari business, took part in the Kazakh-Qatari investment round table and addressed Qatar’s Consultative Assembly.

“Qatar is our important and reliable partner in the Islamic world. I believe that the time has come to give a new impetus to our bilateral relations. I propose to bring the interaction between Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic partnership,” Tokayev said at a meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

In turn, the Emir noted that Qatar is interested in implementing energy, trade, economic and investment projects with Kazakhstan.

In this regard, President Tokayev expressed confidence that in the near future Qatar will enter the top ten investors in Kazakhstan.

He stressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to increase exports to Qatar for 60 non-primary commodity items totaling $250 million. He also proposed to increase mutual trade to $500 million in the near future.

During the talks, issues of agriculture, transport, logistics and tourism were also discussed. In particular, the leader of Kazakhstan called on Qatar to work together to develop an intermodal transport network connecting the Gulf and Central Asia to stimulate economic activity in the region.

Currently, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s ten largest producers of wheat and flour and plans to increase the area of irrigated land to 3 million hectares. In this regard, Tokayev believes that there are grounds for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The discussion of the topic of economic cooperation was continued at the meeting of President Tokayev with the Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The head of Kazakhstan stressed that economic ties should become the main driving force of joint efforts.

In turn, Qatari Prime Minister underlined the potential for further growth in the relationship, stressing the importance of continued work towards even greater achievements. He expressed his satisfaction with the existing strategic partnership.

President Tokayev urged both governments to establish a concrete economic agenda to propel positive trade dynamics between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Recognizing the crucial role of efficient transport infrastructure, he expressed strong support for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). This multi-modal route, utilizing the Caspian Sea and Central Asian railways, would expand access to major Gulf markets like Qatar and offer alternative transit options for regional trade.

Kazakhstan-Qatar projects and prospects for economic partnership

President Tokayev’s meeting with Qatari business leaders yielded promising discussions around potential collaborations in various sectors. Here are some highlights:

Nebras Power: Partnering with Samruk-Kazyna on a 350 MW hydropower project.

Power International Holding: Building gas processing plants in Kashagan, a combined-cycle gas plant in Kyzylorda, and participating in the construction of a new compressor station, Beineu – Bozoy – Shymkent and Aktobe – Kostanay gas pipelines, plans for entering the telecommunications market.

Qatar Investment Authority: Entering Kazakhstan’s financial market, considering a deep processing of agricultural products project, and exploring a Kazakh-Qatari direct investment fund in the AIFC.

Al Faisal Holding: Exploring cooperation in construction, tourism, and the hotel industry.

Speaking during the investment table, Tokayev announced several more promising areas for partnership between Qatari and Kazakh businesses in a wide range of areas:

Kazakhstan is ready to offer the Qatari market high-quality goods, including machinery, iron, steel, agricultural products and much more.

Kazakhstan also offers access to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union and China.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide extensive opportunities for oil and gas exploration.

Qatari companies can participate in the extraction and processing of critical raw materials in Kazakhstan, such as cobalt, lithium.

Kazakhstan can become a reliable partner in the supply of “halal” and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market.

The establishment of the Kazakh-Qatari Direct Investment Fund at the International Financial Center in Astana could serve as a platform for financing joint ventures.

Other promising industries: telecommunications, medicine, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Signed documents

Following the talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the following documents were signed:

Agreement on extradition; Agreement on Mutual legal Assistance in Criminal matters; Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on the regulation of the employment of Kazakhstani workers in the State of Qatar; Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Social Development and Family of the State of Qatar on cooperation in the field of social protection and development; The first executive program in the field of youth between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of the State of Qatar for 2024-2026.; Memorandum of Understanding on the promotion of Integrity and Transparency between the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Office of Administrative Control and Transparency of the State of Qatar; Agreements on the implementation of projects in the field of energy and gas between JSC Samruk-Kazyna, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Power International Holding; Agreements on the joint implementation of projects for the construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field between JSC NC QazaqGaz and UCC Holding.

Moreover, Kazakhstan and Qatar signed commercial deals for a total investment of almost $18 billion. ///nCa, 15 February 2024