EBRD Supports 22 Projects in Turkmenistan

The EBRD currently has 22 active portfolio projects in Turkmenistan, with a total value of €24 million, including undisbursed commitments.

Industry, agrobusiness and commerce make up 100% of the current portfolio.

As of 31 December 2023, the EBRD has invested in 87 projects in Turkmenistan. The cumulative Bank’s investment in Turkmenistan is €324 million.

The EBRD has disbursed €311 million to Turkmenistan, with 100% of the funding going to the private sector.

The operating assets of the EBRD’s portfolio in Turkmenistan is €23 million.

