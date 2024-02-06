Ambassador Akmaljon Kuchkarov hosted a press briefing – An overview of the current state of multidimensional Turkmen–Uzbek relations presented

On 5 February 2024, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, Akmaljon Kuchkarov, hosted a briefing for Turkmen journalists and representatives of foreign media accredited in Ashgabat.

The event was dedicated to the 583rd anniversary of the great Uzbek writer and thinker Alisher Navoi, who made a huge contribution to the development of Turkic literature.

In addition, the briefing focused substantially on an overview of the current state of Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

Here is a summary of the briefing, divided into subheadings, according to the topics covered:

Political interaction

Ambassador Kuchkarov noted that the friendly atmosphere that has developed at the level of the leadership of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is actively superimposed on the region-wide space in Central Asia.

As known, back in 2018, Turkmenistan supported the initiative to convene consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia. This format is currently actively working, contributing to the rapprochement of the peoples of the region. This is important for ensuring peace, stability, and security.

“With the election of Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov as President of Turkmenistan, Uzbek-Turkmen relations have entered a new qualitative stage of development,” the envoy stressed, recalling that following the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on 20-21 October 2022, a Declaration on deepening strategic partnership between the two states was signed.

Trade and economic cooperation

“As a real result of our cooperation, starting from 2017 to 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased by more than 5 times. And by the end of 2023, according to the national statistical agency of Uzbekistan, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to US$ 1.094 billion. This is a substantial sum,” Kuchkarov said.

The economies of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are developing in a mutually complementary format. “Those products that are supplied to Uzbekistan from Turkmenistan are in demand on the Uzbek market. The same thing is happening in Turkmenistan,” the diplomat explained.

“We have a joint venture and we intend to further develop this cooperation. We have specific plans to increase cooperation with Turkmenistan,” the Ambassador added.

Plans for 2024

According to Kuchkarov, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have “very ambitious” plans for 2024. In particular, it is planned to hold:

Top-level and high-level visits (presidential visits)

The next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission

The regular Business Council of Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

Forum of Regions

Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan

Exchange of delegations at different levels, meetings of representatives of various universities, public organizations.

To familiarize the Uzbek and Turkmen public with the industrial and production potential of the two countries, it is planned to hold exhibitions “Made in Uzbekistan” and “Made in Turkmenistan” in Tashkent and Ashgabat.

“A separate point is the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet, thinker Magtymguly Fragi. We plan to install a monument to the Uzbek writer and thinker in the Friendship Park, which is being created near the Magtymguly monument,” the Ambassador said.

After the briefing, Ambassador Kuchkarov answered journalists’ questions. The responses provided additional insight into multifaceted Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

Gas supplies

When asked about the supply of Turkmen gas to Uzbekistan and the prospects for long-term supplies, the Ambassador said that the two countries do not yet have long-term contracts. But Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are working on a long-term contract. The energy needs of Uzbekistan’s growing economy are growing from year to year. Uzbekistan expects to supply Turkmen gas in 2024 and is interested in supplies, Kuchkarov said.

In 2022, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed a short-term contract for the supply of Turkmen gas in the amount of 2 billion cubic meters.

On realizing the potential of cooperation in Central Asia and connectivity

“Cooperation in Central Asia is developing systematically, but we still have a lot to do to grow to the potential that exists between our countries,” Kuchkarov believes.

He pointed out the important attention paid by the region to the development of transport communications, the creation of new, alternative routes that will connect the region with the countries of South and Southeast Asia, with the countries of the Middle East.

“Turkmenistan is one of the important transit corridors through which regional communications pass,” the Ambassador stressed.

He also mentioned the China–Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project. The issues of accelerating this project became the subject of recent high-level talks during the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to China.

“This railway will allow China to connect through our countries with the Middle East and European countries through the Trans-Caspian corridor,” the diplomat said

The construction of the border trade zone between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to be completed in 2025

One of the questions touched upon the creation of a border trade zone between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Kuchkarov replied that following the results of the Uzbek President’s visit to Turkmenistan in October 2022, an agreement was signed on the creation of the Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone. The project was launched.

“The zone is currently under construction, construction work will be completed in 2025. This is the first stage in the development of cross-border trade, and in the future it is planned to create similar zones in other regions of our countries,” the Ambassador said.

Industrial cooperation

“We have very big plans for the development of industrial cooperation,” the envoy said.

“Currently, when there are crisis phenomena in the world, we are becoming victims of supply chain disruption, we have no other alternative than to turn to our neighbors to produce products that we will not be able to deliver at affordable prices from abroad. We have to produce it at home. Uzbekistan has its advantages in the production of certain types of goods, the same is available in Turkmenistan,” he said.

According to the diplomat, industrial cooperation will have a great multiplier effect and contribute to improving the well-being of the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples.

Joint projects in the field of water use

Ambassador Akmaljon Kuchkarov recalled that a unique structure has been created between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. This is the intergovernmental commission on Water Management issues.

So far, three meetings of the commission have been held.

“And within the framework of this commission, we are doing extensive work to consider all aspects of interaction so that all these factors related to climate changes and others do not have a negative impact on the state of water use,” the diplomat said.

He also said that Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are jointly reconstructing the Sultansajar dam, which is located on the territory of Turkmenistan.

“Work is underway there to build a concrete wall in the ground, which allows to prevent water seepage from the reservoir. This makes it possible to increase the capacity of the reservoir by 1 billion cubic meters. These works are being carried out in close coordination between the ministries responsible for water use,” the Ambassador said. ///nCa, 6 February 2024