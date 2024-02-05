Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with the European Investment Bank 

During a Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting last Friday (2 Feb), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov outlined efforts to bolster cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

During the October 2023 EU-Central Asia meeting in Luxembourg, opportunities for EIB collaboration were explored with high-level EU officials. This topic was further advanced during the January visit of European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas to Turkmenistan.

Meredov proposed negotiations on a draft bilateral framework agreement and other relevant issues.

This aims to expand constructive cooperation with the EU, strengthen trade ties, and attract capital for key economic projects in Turkmenistan.

Established in 1958, the EIB operates in 160 countries, focusing on areas like environment and climate change, innovation, digitalization, human capital development, small and medium–sized businesses, sustainable cities and regions, energy and sustainable transport.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s existing partnerships with international financial institutions and expressed support for mutually beneficial collaborations.

He tasked Meredov to continue pursuing effective cooperation with the EIB. ///nCa, 5 February 2024