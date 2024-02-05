News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with the European Investment Bank 

Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with the European Investment Bank 

By

During a Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting last Friday (2 Feb), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov outlined efforts to bolster cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

During the October 2023 EU-Central Asia meeting in Luxembourg, opportunities for EIB collaboration were explored with high-level EU officials. This topic was further advanced during the January visit of European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas to Turkmenistan.

Meredov proposed negotiations on a draft bilateral framework agreement and other relevant issues.

This aims to expand constructive cooperation with the EU, strengthen trade ties, and attract capital for key economic projects in Turkmenistan.

Established in 1958, the EIB operates in 160 countries, focusing on areas like environment and climate change, innovation, digitalization, human capital development, small and medium–sized businesses, sustainable cities and regions, energy and sustainable transport.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s existing partnerships with international financial institutions and expressed support for mutually beneficial collaborations.

He tasked Meredov to continue pursuing effective cooperation with the EIB. ///nCa, 5 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Multifaceted cooperation with the European Parliament was discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan
  2. Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year
  3. Turkmenistan aims at expanding cooperation with the European Union
  4. Turkmenistan and EU Deepen Ties with Rich Program of Cooperation
  5. European Council: EU stays committed to strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan
  6. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan discussed agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with EU
  7. The annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will be held in Uzbekistan
  8. National and European experts discussed the prospects of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of education
  9. The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan hosted a Press Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan
  10. European Union and Central Asia will hold the first regional conference on connectivity in November 2022
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan