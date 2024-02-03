Turkmenistan Offers Humanitarian Aid to Kyrgyzstan After Bishkek Power Plant Accident

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan will provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian assistance following the accident at the Bishkek Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant.

The corresponding instruction was given by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov to his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev during a telephone conversation on 2 February  2024.

During the talks, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, and also noted the need to build up trade and economic partnership. The ministers agreed to maintain contacts between the foreign ministries on a regular basis, MFA Turkmenistan reports.

The Bishkek CHP, a crucial power source for Kyrgyzstan, experienced an explosion and fire on the night of February 2. The incident involved the recently repaired 14th boiler, restarted in December 2023, according to Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar.

Authorities are implementing emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, including increased hydropower generation.///nCa, 3 February 2024

 

