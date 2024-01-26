Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity – 29 and 30 January 2024

The European Commission invites you to the Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity;

Taking place on 29 and 30 January 2024 in Brussels, the Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity will bring together high-level representatives from Central Asian countries, EU Member States, partner countries along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, EU Institutions, international and bilateral financial institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector and members of civil society. It aims to kick-start the process for implementing and coordinating investments to make the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, smart and fast route linking Europe and Central Asia in 15 days or less, in line with the EU Global Gateway investment strategy. The two-day, invitation-only event will be held in Brussels on 29 and 30 January 2024.

In this context, a series of announcements with partner countries will be presented to promote the strengthening of connectivity with the region through Global Gateway.

What can you expect from the Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity?

Join us for an opening plenary session by Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, and High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, followed by a high-level panel discussion and subsequently, a series of insightful and engaging thematic sessions, and a closing plenary session with Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

The Investors Forum will address areas such as:

Land connectivity

Maritime connectivity (Caspian and Black Sea)

Soft connectivity

Investment possibilities for transport connectivity

Linking Central Asia with Europe via Neighbourhood Countries

Additional information on the sessions can be found here.

This is an invitation-only event. Register through this link.

Practical information

Date: 29 and 30 January 2024

Venue: Square – Brussels Convention Centre

Registration deadline: 25 January 2024

///EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, 26 Jan 2024