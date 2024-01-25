China has issued white paper on legal framework and measures for counterterrorism

The State Council Information Office of China released on 23 January 2024 a white paper titled “China’s Legal Framework and Measures for Counterterrorism.”

This information was conveyed by multiple sources including the press service of the State Council Information Office of China, the Xinhua, and the embassy of China in Turkmenistan.

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of five parts: “An Improving Legal Framework for Counterterrorism,” “Clear Provisions for the Determination and Punishment of Terrorist Activities,” “Standardized Exercise of Power in Fighting Terrorism,” “Protection of Human Rights in Counterterrorism Practices” and “Effective Protection of People’s Safety and National Security.”

Xinhua, quoting from the contents of the white paper, says that terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, posing a grave threat to international peace and security, and representing a challenge to all countries and all humanity. “All members of the international community share the responsibility to fight it,” it said.

The document said that as a victim of terrorism, China has long faced its real threat. China has always attached great importance to law-based counterterrorism efforts, and has accumulated experience by including or joining international conventions and treaties and amending and improving criminal laws, it added.

The website of the State Council Information Office of China says, “Over the years, China has found a path of law-based counterterrorism that conforms to its realities by establishing a sound legal framework, promoting strict, impartial, procedure-based law enforcement, and ensuring impartial administration of justice and effective protection of human rights, according to the document.”

It says, “China has amended and improved its criminal laws, made a counterterrorism law, and upgraded the counterterrorism provisions of other relevant laws, according to the white paper, adding that this has strengthened systematic coordination among laws, closed legal loopholes, improved areas of weakness, and formed synergy in counterterrorism practice.”

The complete text of the white paper is available here: http://ss.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/snfyw/202401/t20240123_11231368.htm

Thanks to more than four decades of experience, a counterterrorism legal framework based on the Constitution has been gradually formed in China, said the white paper.

In the legal framework, the Counterterrorism Law is the centerpiece, the criminal laws and National Security Law play major roles and other laws serve as supplements, according to the document. /// nCa, 25 January 2024