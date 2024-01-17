News Central Asia (nCa)

The Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan visited the Innovation Information Center in Ashgabat

On 12 January 2024, Korean Ambassador Ji Kyu-taek visited the Innovation and Information Center in Ashgabat, gaining firsthand insights into its diverse educational programs.

The Ambassador witnessed the Center’s dedication to inclusivity, observing educational programs specifically designed for individuals with disabilities. He participated in an open Korean language lesson, gaining a valuable perspective on the Center’s dynamic teaching methods.

During the meeting with the Center’s representatives the sides discussed the upcoming event under the motto of “Treasure of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi,” commemorating the 300th anniversary of the renowned poet and thinker.

Ambassador Ji Kyu-taek attended a training session on text-to-speech technology, organized by the Center in collaboration with UNICEF. This innovative technology promises to empower individuals with low vision through accessible education.

During a visit, the Ambassador was presented a book authored by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the Support of the Motherland.” He reiterated his commitment to supporting the Center’s continued success.

As a sign of friendship and support for educational and cultural initiatives, the Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented several books on teaching and learning the Korean language to the Innovation and Information Center. This gesture highlights the importance of cultural exchange and the strengthening of ties between Turkmenistan and Korea in the field of education and culture.

The Innovation and Information Center, established in February 2022 with the support of the National Information Society Agency of Korea, serves as a beacon of inclusivity and lifelong learning. The Center  offers free computer courses to retirees and individuals with disabilities, while classes in Korean and other foreign languages, along with online software development training, expand the horizons of all ages over 6. ///nCa, 17 January 2024

 

 

