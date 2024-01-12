News Central Asia (nCa)

First Abu Dhabi Bank welcomes partnership with State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest institutions,  announces the partnership between FAB and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, formalized by the signing of a Cooperation Agreement.

This strategic agreement, signed on the sidelines of the National Leader of Turkmen People Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s recent visit to the UAE (4-5 January 2024), strengthens collaboration between the two institutions and unlocks promising opportunities for both nations.

The agreement, signed by Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Board Member of FAB, establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation across diverse areas.

“The agreement represents the ongoing collaboration that is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing economic interests and driving sustainable growth”, FAB stresses. ///nCa, 12 January 2024

 

