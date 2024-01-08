News Central Asia (nCa)

Dubai Aviation Corporation to provide professional training for Turkmen pilots

During his recent visit to the UAE, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Hamad Obaidallah, Commercial Director of the Dubai Aviation Corporation (Flydubai).

The meeting led to signing a significant agreement.

The Turkmenhowaýollary [Turkmen Airlines] agency under the Agency for Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan and Dubai Aviation Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on pilot training.

 This collaboration leverages Flydubai’s renowned training center, certified for Boeing 737 aircraft, to enhance the skills of Turkmen pilots.

Praising the advancements in Turkmenistan’s aviation infrastructure and technical services, Obaidallah expressed Flydubai’s commitment to expanding their partnership. This includes exploring possibilities for increasing flight frequencies between the two countries.

Turkmenistan was the first Central Asian nation to establish regular flights with the UAE in 2010.

Currently, Turkmen Airlines and FlyDubai Airlines operate on popular routes like Ashgabat–Dubai–Ashgabat and Ashgabat-Abu Dhabi-Ashgabat.///nCa, 8 January 2024

 

 

