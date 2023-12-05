Turkmenistan’s Civil Aviation Fleet Bolstered with New Boeing 777-300 ER Airliner

In a significant boost to its civil aviation capabilities, Turkmenistan welcomed the arrival of a brand-new Boeing 777-300 ER passenger airliner at Ashgabat International Airport on Monday, 4 December 2023, as reported by TDH.

This marks the first of two state-of-the-art aircraft of this model, acquired through a contract signed with the renowned American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing.

The Boeing 777-300 ER boasts an impressive passenger capacity of 368, comprising 40 business-class seats, 32 premium economy seats, and 296 economy-class seats.

This aircraft can seamlessly operate non-stop flights over distances of up to 11,390 kilometers, reaching cruising speeds of up to 905 kilometers per hour. Powered by two GE90-115BL2 engines, the Boeing 777-300 ER is capable of carrying a commercial load of up to 40,000 kilograms, enabling uninterrupted long-distance international flights.

Ensuring the comfort of passengers with young children, the new aircraft features designated seats for mothers and cradles for newborn babies. Additionally, a range of care products and baby supplies are available for their convenience.

The acquisition of the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft expands Turkmenistan’s aviation reach, enabling direct flights to any destination in Asia and Europe.

This strategic move aligns with the Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the Socio-economic Development of the Country in 2022-2028, which envisages the modernization of the country’s aviation fleet and specialized vehicles.

According to projected figures, by 2028, the number of passengers utilizing air transport in Turkmenistan is anticipated to reach 2.5 million, marking 2.5-fold increase compared to 2022. ///nCa, 5 December 2023 (photo credit – TDH)