UNRCCA co-organizes a training course on the modern techniques of a threats and risk assessment for Turkmen officials

On 7-8 December 2023, UNRCCA and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) organized a training course on the modern techniques of a threats and risk assessment for Turkmen officials in Ashgabat. It was the final event of a series of training courses organized under the Counter-Terrorism Early Warning Network for Central Asia in different capitals of the region during the last few weeks. 

The training course was designed to help to assess and prioritize threats, to analyze their cause and effects, and to develop adequate response policies. The important part of curricula was devoted to the systematization and use of indicators for monitoring the situation in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

More than 50 representatives of state institutions and civil society organizations of the Central Asian states as well as independent experts attended the training course. It is expected that those who took part in the course will be better prepared to contribute to the Early Warning Network.   

The training course, supported by the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund (UNPDF), was organized under the joint UNOCT/UNRCCA project “Towards a Comprehensive Implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia – Phase IV” and based on the Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. ///UNRCCA, 9 December 2023

 

 

