The sky over Turkmenistan witnessed a significant event – the first flight and landing of a cargo plane of the Belgian airline Challenge Airlines at the Ashgabat International Airport, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium reported in social nets.

After the first flight, a videoconference was convened, which was attended by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov and the leadership of Challenge Airlines.

The video call was joined by representatives of the “Türkmenhowaýollary” [Turkmen Airlines] Agency, the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and Ashgabat International Airport.

One of the important outcomes of the meeting was the mutual desire to consolidate the intergovernmental agreement. This potential agreement between the civil aviation authorities of Turkmenistan and Belgium will establish guidelines and protocols for smooth operation and ensure effective partnership.

The efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan are important for global trade and interaction. They help create a more connected world where goods and services can move freely. This leads to economic growth, an increase in living standards and the strengthening of peace. ///nCa, 9 August 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium]

