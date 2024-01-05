Türkiye: Çatalhöyük Introduces State-Of-The-Art Visitor Centre

Centrally located within Türkiye, Çatalhöyük, a renowned Neolithic excavation site, invites visitors to step back in time and uncover an urban settlement whose discovery has reshaped historical understanding. Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Çatalhöyük site provides a glimpse into a society over 9,000 years old. Artefacts, mud-brick houses, and what are believed to be temples offer detailed insights into the lives, beliefs, and societal development of its early settlers.

Çatalhöyük’s importance lies in its age and the remarkable preservation of its cultural and societal structures, providing invaluable insights into the evolution of human society, social organisation, and cultural practices. The settlement’s highly advanced design – with houses built in clusters, sharing walls, and accessed through roof openings – demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of urban planning and sustainable living, making it a site of significant academic and historical importance.

As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage, Türkiye has inaugurated a state-of-the-art information and visitor centre in Konya’s Çatalhöyük, one of the world’s oldest and most significant settlements. The Çatalhöyük Information and Visitor Centre, expected to bolster the site’s promotion and stimulate Konya’s tourism, heralds a new era of exploration and appreciation for this archaeological treasure.

Located within the archaeological site, the Çatalhöyük Information and Visitor Centre is a symbolic portal into a world brimming with archaeological wonders and cultural relevance. The centre, encompassing 28,500 sqm in a Special Project Area under the Conservation-Oriented Zoning Plan, aims to provide comprehensive insights into the rich heritage of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, broadening its reach to global visitors.

This collaborative project, supported by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality, the Mevlana Development Agency, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, symbolises Türkiye’s commitment to safeguarding and sharing Çatalhöyük’s legacy sustainably. The centre offers a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors keen to unravel the mysteries of this ancient civilisation, demonstrating how sustainability and heritage preservation can successfully intersect.

Türkiye’s Largest Wooden Public Building

Türkiye is proud to present the Çatalhöyük Information and Visitor Centre, a unique interactive space encompassing 4,500 m² of indoor exhibition space. The centre offers a comprehensive understanding of Çatalhöyük and its surroundings, excavation sites, and the themes of life and death during the Neolithic era. With state-of-the-art exhibits, interactive displays, and captivating multimedia installations, the centre invites visitors to delve deep into the enigmatic world of Çatalhöyük, revealing its complex past and the societal intricacies of its ancient inhabitants.

The centre’s architectural design is unique, constructed entirely of wood, apart from the roof, making it Türkiye’s most significant wooden public investment. In addition to exhibition spaces, the complex also includes offices, a souvenir shop, a multipurpose hall, an observation tower, and a cafeteria. It also provides a large parking lot that can accommodate up to 151 vehicles.

The Çatalhöyük Information and Visitor Centre is designed to satisfy visitors’ historical and archaeological interests while catering to their social needs. It invites history enthusiasts and curious minds to embark on an immersive journey through time in Çatalhöyük. ///nCa, 5 January 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)