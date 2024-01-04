State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan begins the 7th round of MICS field data collection in Turkmenistan with support of UNICEF and UNFPA

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 4 January 2024, State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan with support of UNICEF and UNFPA are beginning the field data collection of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). This comprehensive survey aims to gather the most up-to-date, high-quality and disaggregated data on the well-being of children and their families, providing important new insights for development of policies and programs.

The survey will be conducted from January to April 2024 by trained field work teams who will visit 6,800 selected households across the country. The MICS survey questionnaires will include questions on health, nutrition, education, and social protection, and will provide valuable information for monitoring the progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan.

“MICS has been effectively implemented in Turkmenistan since 1996 and serves as an important source of data about socio-economic development of the country with focus on children and women. A successful implementation of the survey requires participation of all selected households. We are inviting everyone to take part in the interviews, when the field work teams will come to your homes.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan. ///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 3 January 2024

 

 

