SBR Software to Improve Efficiency of Business Registration and Statistics Collection in Turkmenistan

On 9 – 13 October 2023, specialists of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics (TurkmenStat) and its territorial divisions took part in a training on administering the Statistical Business Register Software (SBR Software).

The training covered topics such as system administration and database administration. The specialists of TurkmenStat got acquainted with the functionality of the SBR software, which provides online registration of business entities and private entrepreneurs, annual data updating, restructuring, online submission of requests, online payment for services, online personal accounts reporting, as well as configuring settings for queries and applications.

In addition, participants were introduced to the guidelines and videos on how to software operation. The trained specialists will conduct similar trainings for employees of the velayat and etrap divisions of TurkmenStat, Ashgabat and Arkadag city, in preparation for the SBR software testing.

The training was organized within the framework of the project “Strengthening institutional, statistical and information-technical capacity of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan”, which is implemented by UNDP jointly with TurkmenStat. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

#SBR_Software, #statistics, #Turkmenistan