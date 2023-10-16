News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » SBR Software to Improve Efficiency of Business Registration and Statistics Collection in Turkmenistan

SBR Software to Improve Efficiency of Business Registration and Statistics Collection in Turkmenistan

By

On 9 – 13 October 2023, specialists of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics (TurkmenStat) and its territorial divisions took part in a training on administering the Statistical Business Register Software (SBR Software).

The training covered topics such as system administration and database administration. The specialists of TurkmenStat got acquainted with the functionality of the SBR software, which provides online registration of business entities and private entrepreneurs, annual data updating, restructuring, online submission of requests, online payment for services, online personal accounts reporting, as well as configuring settings for queries and applications.

In addition, participants were introduced to the guidelines and videos on how to software operation. The trained specialists will conduct similar trainings for employees of the velayat and etrap divisions of TurkmenStat, Ashgabat and Arkadag city, in preparation for the SBR software testing.

The training was organized within the framework of the project “Strengthening institutional, statistical and information-technical capacity of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan”, which is implemented by UNDP jointly with TurkmenStat. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

 

#SBR_Software, #statistics, #Turkmenistan

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP continues to strengthen the capacity of national specialists in the field of statistics and economics
  2. UNDP strengthens national statistical capacity in tourism sector of Turkmenistan
  3. UNDP supported the exchange of experiences on financial accounts between Turkmenistan and Armenia
  4. UNDP supports Turkmenistan in the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency
  5. Universal civil registration and vital statistics are critical for truth, trust and COVID recovery in Asia and the Pacific
  6. Global Assessment of the National Statistical System of Turkmenistan
  7. A population census hotline opened in Turkmenistan
  8. UNDP actively supports energy efficiency and renewable energy development in Turkmenistan
  9. A national SDG reporting platform has been created in Turkmenistan and it is LIVE now
  10. UNDP in Turkmenistan expands livelihoods of local communities for alternative income sources
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan