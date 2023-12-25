UNICEF in Turkmenistan: Achievements in 2023

In the run-up to the New Year, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Mohammad Fayyazi congratulated the Government of Turkmenistan, its leadership, the people, and especially the children on this joyous holiday.

In his address published in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan,” Mr. Fayyazi noted that the turn of the calendar marks not only the passage of time, but also an opportunity to renew hope, compassion, and commitment to creating a brighter future for all children.

“On the eve of the new year, let us remember our achievements and look at the opportunities that await us ahead,” he noted.

UNICEF Achievements in Turkmenistan in 2023:

Launch of a Turkmen digital voice speech synthesizer, which will allow people with visual impairments to access texts in the Turkmen language for the first time.

Inclusion of “Climate Adaptation” topics in primary and secondary education throughout the country in order to expand the knowledge and skills of schoolchildren and adolescents on climate change, environmental protection, and disaster risk reduction.

Start of the process of the seventh round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7) in partnership with national and international partners. MICS is an important source of data on women and children in Turkmenistan. Employees of the Turkmenistan State Statistics Committee will visit a selected group of families to collect information on the lives and situation of children and families. The results of this survey will help UNICEF develop programs that better meet the real needs of women and children in Turkmenistan in the coming year and beyond.

Mr. Fayyazi expressed his deep gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan and other partners for their continued contribution to the UNICEF mission. He stressed: “Together we can build a future where no child will be left behind.” ///nCa, 25 December 2023