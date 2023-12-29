News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ambassador Peksa reaffirms EU’s commitment to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan in 2024

Ambassador Peksa reaffirms EU’s commitment to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan in 2024

By

The European Union is firmly committed to further strengthening and expanding ties with Turkmenistan in various fields in 2024, as underscored by Ambassador Ms.Beata Peksa’s recent congratulatory message published in Turkmen newspapers.

“2023 marked a momentous year for EU-Turkmenistan cooperation, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” Ms.Peksa remarked.

“We celebrate the progress made through increased high-level engagement, including visits by EU special representatives for human rights and fruitful meetings of the inter-parliamentary group in Turkmenistan”, she said.

The Ambassador further highlighted the significance of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov’s participation in the EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting held in Luxembourg in October. She expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for willingness to host the next EU–Central Asia ministerial meeting in 2024.

“All these events strengthen the foundation of collaboration and understanding between Turkmenistan and the European Union, both bilaterally and on a multilateral level,” noted Ambassador Peksa. ///nCa, 29 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Foreign Minister Meredov Discuss High-Level Visit
  2. President of Turkmenistan receives credentials from EU ambassador
  3. Turkmenistan and EU Deepen Ties with Rich Program of Cooperation
  4. Diego Ruiz Alonso Departs Turkmenistan After Successful Tenure as EU Ambassador
  5. Russia reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmen Ambassador stresses the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in EU-Turkmenistan relations
  7. Turkmenistan firmly adheres to neutrality stance and continues to use the potential of a neutral policy – Ambassador Rejepov
  8. Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Seoul hopes to boost Central Asia – Korea ties
  9. Turkmenistan invites Central Asian and EU countries to the Ashgabat Conference on Peaceful Dialogue
  10. High level Dialogue EU-Central Asia and Afghanistan was held in Ashgabat
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan