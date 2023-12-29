Ambassador Peksa reaffirms EU’s commitment to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan in 2024

The European Union is firmly committed to further strengthening and expanding ties with Turkmenistan in various fields in 2024, as underscored by Ambassador Ms.Beata Peksa’s recent congratulatory message published in Turkmen newspapers.

“2023 marked a momentous year for EU-Turkmenistan cooperation, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” Ms.Peksa remarked.

“We celebrate the progress made through increased high-level engagement, including visits by EU special representatives for human rights and fruitful meetings of the inter-parliamentary group in Turkmenistan”, she said.

The Ambassador further highlighted the significance of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov’s participation in the EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting held in Luxembourg in October. She expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for willingness to host the next EU–Central Asia ministerial meeting in 2024.

“All these events strengthen the foundation of collaboration and understanding between Turkmenistan and the European Union, both bilaterally and on a multilateral level,” noted Ambassador Peksa. ///nCa, 29 December 2023