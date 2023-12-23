Turkmenistan to expand cooperation with UN

Turkmenistan intends to expand cooperation with the United Nations in the political, socio-economic and humanitarian spheres. Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov reported on the relevant plans at a government meeting on Friday, 22 December 2023.

Development of a Global Security Strategy

At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took the initiative to begin discussing the possibilities of developing a Global security Strategy based on the principles of the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law.

To bring this proposal to life and define the core directions and content of the Strategy, establishing a dedicated working group within the UN framework will be considered.

This group could potentially include members of the Friends of Neutrality Group.

Development of a new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and United Nations

On 14 December 2023, with the participation of the heads of the UN missions in Ashgabat, a joint meeting of the National Working Groups under the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and United Nations for 2021-2025 was held.

During the meeting, it was noted that it would be advisable to start preparing a similar Program for the period 2026-2030.

In this regard, it was suggested:

in the first quarter of 2024, to start relevant work together with the specialized agencies of the United Nations;

to form a group of climate change specialists within the framework of the Interdepartmental Commission of Turkmenistan on Environmental Protection to prepare a Roadmap for addressing tasks arising from the documents of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28);

to develop an Action Plan for the Prevention and Adaptation to Climate Change for 2024 based on the results of the Youth Conference held in Turkmenistan and the 18th Youth Conference held in Dubai (UAE).

Improvement of the activities of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan

Meredov voiced a proposal to study the issue of opening new units in the structure of the Ombudsman’s Office to protect the rights of children, women and entrepreneurs.

***

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, endorsing the report, reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to deepening its collaboration with the United Nations. Underlining the crucial importance of prioritizing key areas of interaction with the UN and effectively translating proposed initiatives into action, the President issued specific instructions to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to spearhead this endeavor. ///nCa, 23 December 2023