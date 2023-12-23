China University of Petroleum has trained more than 130 specialists for the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan

For over 15 years, the China University of Petroleum has played a vital role in fueling Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry by educating young talent. Through a robust partnership with the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation International Ltd. in Turkmenistan (CNPCIT) and the State Concern Turkmengaz, over 130 specialists have graduated, equipped with the knowledge and skills.

In 2009 this fruitful collaboration began with CNPCIT sending Turkmen students to China for higher education. Since the first graduates emerged in 2014, they have become valuable assets, driving development across various domains. Notably, graduates have the opportunity to expand their expertise through master’s and doctoral programs at the university.

Selecting the brightest minds starts with annual examinations and interviews conducted by a joint commission from the CNPCIT branch and the university. The University offers education in such fields like oil and gas engineering; transportation and storage of oil and gas; geology and exploration of oil and gas fields, mineral resources; development and operation of oil and gas fields; chemical engineering and technology; mechanical design and automation; international trade and economics.

Moreover, students undergo a preparatory year dedicated to intensive Chinese language training before diving into their four-year specialized studies.

Beyond academic pursuits, CNPCIT actively fosters practical experience. In 2023, the CNPCIT branch organized a summer educational and introductory internship for students of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakaev at the China University of Petroleum. In addition, the company offered the opportunity to complete a summer internship on the right bank of the Amu Darya at the Bagtyyarlyk deposit.

“Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China have broad prospects for multifaceted cooperation. A powerful impetus to our bilateral interstate relations was given by the visit of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to China in January this year. Following the summit talks, it was announced that our countries are ready to continue efforts to deepen a comprehensive strategic partnership. This means that cooperation in the gas sector will also be intensified on the principles of openness and mutual benefit,” CNPC notes. ///nCa, 23 December 2023