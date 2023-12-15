UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan in exploring the best practices to establish the National Preventive Mechanism  

On 14 December2023, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ombudsperson’s Office in Turkmenistan convened a workshop titled “Studying the experience of establishing a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) for the prevention of torture and other forms of ill-treatment with a focus on women deprived of the liberty”.

The event was attended by members of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of international obligations of Turkmenistan in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law(Interdepartmental Commission), and staff of the Ombudsperson`s Office of Turkmenistan.

The workshop was held with the participation of the UNDP international expert Mr. George Tugushi, who introduced the preparation process for the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT), the best practices and different models of establishing the NPMs, international standards on legislation on women deprived of liberty, mothers with children deprived of liberty, etc.

Turkmenistan ratified the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) in June 1999. During the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review in 2023 (the 2023 UPR), Turkmenistan received recommendations on ratifying the Optional Protocol to the UNCAT (OPCAT) and establishing an NPM. This follows similar recommendations made during the previous UPR in 2018.

OPCAT requires, that the States Parties shall guarantee the functional independence of the national preventive mechanisms as well as the independence of their personnel. The National Human Rights Action Plan in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025envisages the reform of the penitentiary system, including studying the establishment of NPM.

***

The workshop was organized in the framework of the project: “Strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office of Turkmenistan” implemented jointly by the UNDP in Turkmenistan and the Office of Ombudsperson in Turkmenistan.

The Project aims to improve the system of protection, promotion, and implementation of human rights in Turkmenistan by reforming national legislation in accordance with the human rights international obligations of Turkmenistan and increasing the institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office. ///UNDP Turkmenistan