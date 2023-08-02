UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan in preparing for the Dialogue with the CERD

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly with the government of Turkmenistan held a working meeting to discuss the preparation of the state delegation for the Dialogue with the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD). The event was conducted at the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy of Turkmenistan.

The working meeting, facilitated by Mr. George Tugushi, UNDP international expert, gathered members of the state delegation of Turkmenistan, who will participate in the Dialogue with the CERD on implementing the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination. The Dialogue of Turkmenistan with the CERD is scheduled for 21-22 August 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland.

This Convention is a third-generation human rights instrument that obliges its parties to eliminate racial discrimination and promote understanding among all races. Turkmenistan ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination on 23 September 1994 and submitted several reports on its implementation. The latest national report (twelfth and thirteenth) covers the period from 2016 to 2019 and contains information on key legislative, judicial, administrative, and practical measures for complying with the provisions of the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The importance of the upcoming Dialogue of Turkmenistan with the CERD is to demonstrate the country’s compliance with the obligations under the Convention and present the results achieved since the previous report.

***

The NHRAP 2021-2025 adopted by the Government in April 2021 aims at strengthening the national system of provision and protection of human rights and liberties in Turkmenistan, implementing the international obligations of the country in the given area, and the expansion of cooperation with the international organizations in the humanitarian sphere.

UNDP Turkmenistan provides support to the implementation of the NHRAP 2021-2025 in the framework of the project “Assistance in the realization National Action Plan of Turkmenistan in the Area of Human Rights for 2021-2025” jointly implemented with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan. The project focuses on strengthening the national system of protection, promotion, and realization of human rights in Turkmenistan by harmonizing laws and practices in accordance with the country’s international human rights obligations.

More information on the UN Human Rights Committee is available on the sessional webpage of the HRC is available at: https://www.ohchr.org/en/treaty-bodies/ccpr

/// UNDP Turkmenistan, 31 July 2023

UNDP, Turkmenistan, OHCHR, CERD,