News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan supports the creation of an arms control mechanism in the Caspian basin

Kazakhstan supports the creation of an arms control mechanism in the Caspian basin

By

The need to create an arms control mechanism in the Caspian Sea basin was emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during a meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan) in Moscow, on 5 December 2023.

“The Kazakhstan Foreign Minister also noted that Kazakhstan proceeds from the need to create an arms control mechanism in the Caspian basin, which would ensure their balance and the quantitative and qualitative limits agreed by the parties,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Following the results of the Moscow meeting, a ministerial statement was adopted, which noted the need to intensify the negotiation process in order to finalize the draft five-party agreement on agreed confidence-building measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea. ///nCa, 5 December  2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Caspian countries discuss preparations for the foreign ministers’ meeting
  2. Moscow hosted a Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian countries, Joint Statement adopted
  3. Baku to host a meeting of the Caspian countries’ expert group on the organization of the Tehran Convention Secretariat
  4. Turkmenistan highlighted the Aral problem at the ESCAP session and contributed to the creation of a special UN mechanism
  5. FMs agreed on a package of documents for the Caspian Summit
  6. UNDP supports the establishment of a coordination mechanism for intersectoral adaptation planning in Turkmenistan
  7. First Caspian Economic Forum – Part 3
  8. Caspian Conference starts in Avaza — Turkmenistan voices concerns about ecological, environmental issues of Caspian Sea
  9. Russia wants to create a Caspian roundabout with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
  10. Energy Charter conference bolsters investor confidence, moves closer to creation of global secure energy transit mechanism
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan