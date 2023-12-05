Kazakhstan supports the creation of an arms control mechanism in the Caspian basin

The need to create an arms control mechanism in the Caspian Sea basin was emphasized by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during a meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan) in Moscow, on 5 December 2023.

“The Kazakhstan Foreign Minister also noted that Kazakhstan proceeds from the need to create an arms control mechanism in the Caspian basin, which would ensure their balance and the quantitative and qualitative limits agreed by the parties,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Following the results of the Moscow meeting, a ministerial statement was adopted, which noted the need to intensify the negotiation process in order to finalize the draft five-party agreement on agreed confidence-building measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea. ///nCa, 5 December 2023