Tajikistan and Iran to boost ties with new agreements on transport, technology, and visa-free travel

On 8 November 2023, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi held summit talks in Dushanbe.

On the sidelines of negotiations, a package of 18 agreements on cooperation in a variety of fields, including transport, science and culture, sports, and information technology.

Tajikistan expressed interest in implementing major joint projects with Iran in industry, energy, transport, mineral processing, agriculture, and tourism. Rahmon and Raisi also discussed the prospects for attracting Iranian investment in Tajikistan’s free economic zones.

Dushanbe sees potential for joint projects in the energy sector (e.g., construction of hydroelectric and solar power plants in Tajikistan), the transport sector (efficient use of transport and transit potential for the transportation of goods and products), the agricultural sector, and interregional cooperation.

The two leaders also noted that increased air traffic between the two countries and the simplification of the transport system would create opportunities for expanded tourism cooperation.

Signed documents

The Presidents of Tajikistan and Iran signed a joint declaration.

Then , in the presence of the heads of State , the following documents were signed:

Memorandum between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the cancellation of visas for holders of general-purpose foreign passports Memorandum on International and Transit transportation through the port of Chabahar between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum of Cooperation between the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Disaster Management Organization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of natural and man-made emergency management; Memorandum between the Agency for Drug Control under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Headquarters for Drug Control of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors; Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free Trade, Industrial and Special Zones of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of free economic zones; Plan for the implementation of the program of long-term economic and trade cooperation of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for 2022-2030; Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of research, technology and innovation between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Pardis Technology Park of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum on postal cooperation; Memorandum of Cooperation between the Enforcement Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Organization for Government Supervision of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Agreement on the establishment of twin-city relations between the city of Khujand of the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan and the city of Yazd of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum on cooperation in the field of culture and crafts between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Orientation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Memorandum on cooperation in the field of science and technology; Memorandum of Cooperation between the Committee on Television and Radio under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Television and Radio Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum between the National Olympic Committee of Tajikistan and the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Library of Tajikistan and the Archive and the National Library of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Memorandum of cooperation between SUE “Smart City” of the Executive Body of Dushanbe city authority and the Organization for Information and Communication Technology of the City Administration of Mashhad; Memorandum between the Railways of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran on cooperation in the field of railway transport.

///nCa, 10 November 2023 (Photo credit – Flickr photo bank of the President of Tajikistan)

#Tajikistan, #Iran, #transport, #cooperation, #economy,