Turkmenistan joins the International Anti-Corruption Academy



On 8 November 2023, the ceremony of awarding the certificate of Turkmenistan’s accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) took place at the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria.

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Austria, who took part in the event, exchanged views on anti-corruption activities at the international and national levels, and also noted the opportunities within the framework of the International Anti-Corruption Academy in this regard, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria reports.

The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) is an international educational organization that trains representatives of governments of different countries, as well as other officials and specialists in modern methods of combating corruption.

The Academy has been functioning since 2010 and is based in Laxenburg (Austria).

Among the founders are the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol and the European Anti-Fraud Office.

IACA is an observer in the following international organizations: the UN General Assembly, GRECO, the International Organization for Migration, the UN Economic and Social Council.

The main governing bodies of the IACA are the Assembly of the Parties, which meets once a year, as well as the Board of Governors. The main bodies of the Academy are also the International Supreme Advisory Council and the International Academic Council.

At the moment, 11 meetings of the Assembly have been held, the next 12th meeting will be held on 9 November 2023. ///nCa, 9 November 2023

