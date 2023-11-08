OSCE seminar addresses financial instruments of securities market in Turkmenistan

International standards and best practices of the OSCE participating States in the development and functioning of the effective capital market were presented during an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 7 November 2023.

International experts focused on the development and functioning of the primary and secondary securities market and provided insights into the procedure of the organization and functioning of exchange electronic trading

“Over the last years, Turkmenistan has been undertaking consistent steps to develop the business and investment climate and promote economic co-operation”, said William Leaf, Acting Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The OSCE Centre stands ready to continue to provide comprehensive advisory and technical support to Turkmenistan in these important areas,” he added.

The seminar elaborated on key actors of the securities market and their interaction as part of brokerage, registrar, depositary, exchange and regulatory activities. The experts also gave an overview of virtual assets and related money laundering risks.

The seminar was held in a hybrid format and brought together representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the Central Bank and Ashgabat Stock Exchange as well as brokers and other stakeholders.

Earlier this year, the Centre organized an online seminar on capital market development for representatives of relevant institutions and a study tour to Uzbekistan, during which representatives of the Ashgabat Stock Exchange shared practical experiences with their colleagues from the Tashkent Stock Exchange and other participants of the Uzbek capital market. ///OSCE Ashgabat, 7 Nov

