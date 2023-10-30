Iran to host 3rd Caspian Economic Forum in mid-November

News Central Asia (nCa)

Iran will host the third Caspian Economic Forum with the participation of the prime ministers of the Caspian Sea littoral states in mid-November, IRNA reports.

The agenda of the Third Caspian Economic Forum will cover cooperation in such areas as transport, joint ventures, oil and gas, finance, banking, as well as technical cooperation in Iran in mid-November.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for the Caspian Sea affairs Alireza Jahangiri called on all active institutions in economic sectors to attend the meetings to achieve the best possible outcome by careful and targeted planning and active attendance.

First Forum was held in Avaza, Turkmenistan in August 20219 and the second one was hosted by Moscow in October 2022. ///nCa, 30 October 2023

 

