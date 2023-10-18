Negotiations On Turkmen-Romanian Cooperation took place in Bucharest

On 17 October 2023, in the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania, Ambassador A.Annaev met with the co-chairman of the Romanian part of the inter-parliamentary Turkmen-Romanian friendship group A.K.Kolchar, during which current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further interaction, were discussed.

As a priority areas of cooperation the parties identified the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, fuel-energy, transport-communications, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres. Positive interaction was noted at the interparliamentary level.

In order to strengthen ties through cultural and humanitarian exchanges, the parties agreed to hold joint events on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 17 October 2023