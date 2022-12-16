A population census hotline opened in Turkmenistan

From 17 to 27 December 2022, a population census will be held in Turkmenistan under the motto “Population Census 2022 – Cohesion, Happiness, a bright future!”

In this regard, from 16 to 28 December 2022, a hotline will start operating at the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan and in all its regional divisions. Its main task is to explain to the population about the census of the population and housing stock.

The working hours of the hotline phone are from 9am till 9pm daily, all-round week.

The main purpose of the population and housing census of Turkmenistan is to obtain accurate data on the demographic composition of the population and the socio-economic situation of the population of the country, which will lay a foundation for future development programs.

Also the Turkmenstat website https://www.stat.gov.tm/ opened the “Census” section.

Hotline phones:

State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan:

(99312) 98-02-58, 98-02-59, 98-04-21, 39-27-26, 39-27-40, 39-28-98.

Department of Statistics of the city of Ashgabat:

(99312) 94-16-86, 94-28-06, 94-26-08, 94-17-73, 94-17-23.

Department of Statistics of the Akhal province:

(99312) 57-43-58, (800137) 3-33-46, 3-36-12, 3-31-08, 3-31-09.

Department of Statistics of the Balkan province:

(800222) 6-03-92, 6-46-18, 6-01-97, 6-25-83, 6-39-64.

Statistics Department of Dashoguz province:

(800322) 9-24-65, 9-13-91, 9-16-31, 9-24-53, 9-38-41.

Department of Statistics of the Lebap province:

(800422) 2-36-70, 2-32-97, 2-36-47, 2-32-29, 2-31-42.

Department of Statistics of Mary province:

(800522) 7-32-00, 6-08-15, 6-90-77, 6-91-58, 6-08-02.

The following information will be collected during the census: