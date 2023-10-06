Kazakhstan to Start Transit of Russian Gas to Uzbekistan by End of October – 3 billion cu m of Russian gas to be supplied to Uzbekistan at initial stage

Russia will supply Uzbekistan with 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year at the initial stage with the possibility of increasing supplies in the future. This follows from the remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the International Discussion Club “Valdai” on Thursday, 5 October 2023.

“We have never supplied gas from Russia to Central Asia. In Soviet times, everything was different there: two pipeline systems were supplied from Central Asia. But now, taking into account the growing needs, the growth of the economy of our friends in Central Asia and climate change, – this year in Kazakhstan, in Tashkent, it was minus 21, minus 24, in my opinion, no one ever remembers this, it’s just incredible, but it was, which means it can happen again. They asked us to think about starting the supply of Russian gas to these countries. It is difficult without these supplies, we understand,” Putin said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have implemented a plan to restore their part of the pipeline system and that Gazprom has reconfigured its technical capabilities on the territory of Russia.

“In October of this year, full-fledged deliveries will begin in a small volume, but this is critically important for both the economy of Kazakhstan and the economy of Uzbekistan. We will supply 3 billion cubic meters each year, and then we can increase it,” Putin said.

Earlier, TASS reported with reference to Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev, that Kazakhstan plans to start transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October.

According to Satkaliyev, repair work is underway in Kazakhstan related to construction works and the allocation of a separate thread for gas metering. “Once the work is done, we will be able to announce the beginning of transit,” Satkaliyev said.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, according to the minister.

“Gas volumes are agreed upon in accordance with the request of the Uzbek side. As soon as we receive the request, we will inform the specific volume of transit,” he explained. ///nCa, 6 October 2023

#Russia, #Uzbekistan, #Kazakhstan, #gas