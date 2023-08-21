Kazakh Humanitarian Law University Receives Invitation to Attend Major Education Conference in Turkmenistan

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov visited Maqsut Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Law University (KazGUU), where he met with Chairman of the Board of KazGUU Talgat Narikbayev, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Astana reports.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Management Board spoke about the ongoing work on the part of KazGUU to establish cooperation with foreign universities and organizations in order to implement programs and projects in the field of education, as well as work to attract domestic and foreign students.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan highlighted the reforms in the field of education that are currently underway in Turkmenistan.

He also briefed on the measures taken by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan to recognize in the documents on higher and secondary vocational education included in the State Classifier of Turkmenistan on the basis of the three most authoritative global university rankings – Academic Ranking of World Universities, QS World University Rankings and “Three University Missions”.

Turkmen envoy invited the leadership of KazGUU to take part in the International Forum on Healthcare, Education and Sports, to be held in Ashgabat, 10-12 October 2023.

In turn, the leadership of the Kazakh university invited the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to deliver a lecture to the students and faculty of KazGUU.

At the end of the visit, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan donated the KazGUU library a book by the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 21 August 2023

#Kazakhstan, #Turkmenistan, #education, #KazGUU