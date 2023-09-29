UNDP supports cooperation of the judiciary system of Turkmenistan with the Forum of Judges of Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Ashgabat, 29 September 2023: UNDP organized online participation of representatives of the judiciary system of Turkmenistan at the webinar on HIV and the law: promoting justice by the Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) Regional Judges’ Forum on HIV, Human Rights and the Law hold by the UNDP Regional Office in Istanbul.

The webinar gathered judges from Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, etraps of Ashgabat city and law students from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen State University, the International University of Humanities and Development and the Police Academy of Turkmenistan in the UN Building in Ashgabat.

The aim of the webinar was to inform participants about the latest medical and scientific evidence on HIV, as well as the legal challenges faced by people living with HIV and populations at higher risk of infection (key population groups). In the course of the meeting the participants discussed the findings of the recent UNAIDS report “The Path that Ends AIDS”, which serves as a milestone, highlighting how supportive policies contributed to the halt of the HIV epidemic in some countries and regions of the world. The event served as a platform for delving into the role of judicial partnerships in enhancing this success and enhancing sharing knowledge to foster understanding, collaboration, and effective strategies to advance justice.

Since the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) supported the organization of the first meeting of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Judges’ Forum on HIV, Human Rights, and the Law in Chisinau, Moldova in 2019, significant strides have been made to address the intersection of HIV, law, and human rights. Subsequent Forum meetings have been held in Tajikistan (2020), Ukraine (2021), and Georgia (2022), building momentum in collective efforts to address these critical issues. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 29 Sep 2023

