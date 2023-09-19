News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » UN Secretary-General Guterres Praises Turkmenistan’s Active Cooperation

UN Secretary-General Guterres Praises Turkmenistan’s Active Cooperation

By

On 18 September 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, Guterres praised Turkmenistan’s active position in cooperation with the United Nations.

President Berdimuhamedov congratulated Guterres on the successful start of the 78th session of the General Assembly and expressed confidence that it would make an important contribution to strengthening universal peace and security, promoting sustainable development on the planet, and solving global challenges.

The sides had an interested exchange of views on the priority areas of bilateral partnership. They emphasized that Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of positive neutrality, implements a foreign policy course aimed at ensuring the well-being of the peoples of the region and the whole world.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan consistently follows the universally recognized norms of international law and the principles of the UN Charter. He emphasized that multifaceted cooperation with the UN is a strategic priority for Turkmenistan.

The sides also discussed the effective nature of Turkmenistan’s long-term cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures.///nCa, 19 September 2023

 

#President_Serdar_Berdimuhamedov, #UN, #Antonio_Guterres

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan met with OTS Secretary General
  2. GCC Secretary General: GCC-Central Asia Summit Indicates Cooperation and Partnership
  3. President of Turkmenistan received the UN Assistant Secretary General
  4. Leadership of Turkmenistan receives OSCE Secretary General – Arkadag city and Turkmenbashi Port awarded certificates
  5. OSCE Secretary General to visit Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
  6. Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Central Asia addresses the Council of heads of founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral sea
  7. President of Turkmenistan Meets with Director General of the World Trade Organization
  8. Acting foreign minister of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General
  9. CIS Deputy Secretary General inaugurated Observer mission in Ashgabat
  10. Under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly hosted a debate on the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan