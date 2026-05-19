Turkmenistan Firmly Adheres to the “One China” Principle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has voiced Ashgabat’s position regarding the “One China” policy, opposing any forms of “Taiwan independence.” This was stated in a special message issued by the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan for the media on 19 May 2026.

Here is the full text of the statement:

“Having the internationally accepted status of permanent neutrality recognized three times, Turkmenistan carries out its foreign policy in strict accordance with the norms of international law.

In this regard, based on the Charter of the United Nations, one of the fundamental principles of which is the respect for the territorial integrity of states, Turkmenistan reiterates that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate Government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an integral part of the territory of China.

Turkmenistan firmly adheres to its principled position on One-China policy, stands against any form of Taiwan independence, supports the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, as well as all efforts of the Government of the People’s Republic of China to unite the country.” ///nCa, 19 May 2026