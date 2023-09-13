Turkmen National Institute of World Languages Opens Modernized Classrooms for Teaching Japanese under Japanese Government Grant Assistance Project

Today, on 13 September 2023, the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages hosted the opening ceremony of classrooms as part of the Project for providing equipment to teach Japanese language at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages. This project, in turn, was implemented within the framework of Japanese Government project “Grassroots Grant Assistance in the Field of Culture” 2021

The ceremony was attended by Japanese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Yamamoto Hiroyuki, Rector of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi Maral Kuliyeva, senior Japanese language specialist Ito Hiroshi and his assistant Katsu Naruhito, as well as other specialists involved in teaching Japanese.

Within the framework of this project, 3 existing cabinets were completely modernized. Now they have equipment such as a simultaneous translation booth, computers, printers and TV sets, as well as software for simultaneous translation.

The three classrooms will be used for language training with audiovisual materials, simultaneous translation, and as a classroom for teachers.

In his speech, Japanese Ambassador to Turkmenistan Yamamoto Hiroyuki expressed hope that Japanese language teachers and students studying Japanese will effectively use the newly improved classrooms and will make a great contribution to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

Speech by Ambassador Yamamoto at the Ceremony of handing over classrooms within the “Japanese Language Teaching Equipment Project at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after. D. Azadi”

Thank you for your participation in today’s Ceremony of handing over classrooms, implemented by the grant “Japanese Language Teaching Equipment Project at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after. D. Azadi” in the frame of the Japanese Government project “Grass Roots – Grant Assistance in the Field of Culture” 2021.

This project, which began to be reviewed in 2020, was finally accomplished more than three years later. I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the successful handover ceremony of the renovated and refurbished offices on such a beautiful day and thank all participants for the co-operation.

Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi is the higher education institution with the longest history of Japanese language education in Turkmenistan. Since its opening in 2007, it has graduated more than 100 Japanese language specialists, and its graduates teach Japanese to schoolchildren in educational institutions all across Turkmenistan. In addition, last year, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkmenistan, we held many cultural events, including “Matsuri-30” and a concert of Japanese drummers, in which Japanese language students of Azadi Institute participated as volunteers.

Currently, the number of students studying Japanese in Turkmenistan’s educational institutions is about 13,360. For comparison, in 2015, when former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Turkmenistan, the number of such students was only about 500. This is one of the highest growth rates in the number of Japanese language learners in the world. I am very impressed that so many people in this country are interested in our country and learning Japanese.

In response to the growing interest in the study of the Japanese language in Turkmenistan, , three (3) existing classrooms at the Azadi Institute were renovated and re-equipped with the support of Japan under the Cultural Grant Assistance to be used as a language training classroom with audiovisual materials, a simultaneous translation classroom and teachers’ room, where equipment such as a simultaneous translation booth, computers, printers and televisions were installed, and simultaneous translation software was introduced.

The Cultural Grant Assistance Program aims to promote the development of culture and education in developing countries and cultural exchanges between Japan and these countries, as well as to strengthen friendly relations and mutual understanding by supporting NGOs, authorities and other non-profit organizations in purchasing materials, equipment and supporting infrastructure used for the development of culture and higher education.

I hope that all Japanese language teachers and students will make effective use of the three newly renovated classrooms, and that each of you will serve as a bridge between Japan and Turkmenistan making a significant contribution to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

///nCa, 13 September 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Japan to Turkmenistan)

