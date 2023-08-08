Turkmen language courses to start at the Japanese University of Tsukuba in September

News Central Asia (nCa)

From September 2023, Turkmen language courses for Japanese and foreign students will start at the Japanese University of Tsukuba, which closely cooperates with higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan’s Embassy to Tokyo reports.

Masahiro Oku, a researcher at the University of Tsukuba, will conduct classes for those who interested in studying the Turkmen language, literature and culture of Turkmen people.

In the promotion of the Turkmen language in Japan in July 2023, Masahiro Oku and a graduate of the Japanese Language Faculty of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D.Azadi Jennet Rozykulyeva prepared a new study book “Turkmen phrase book in Japanese”.

It should also be noted that on 26 May and 27 June  2023, professor of Japanese University of Tsukuba Toshinobu Usuyama, as well as a researcher of this University Masahiro Oku delivered special lectures for students of the Japanese language faculty of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages.

The lectures covered various topics, including the comparison of Japanese and Turkmen languages and were organized within the framework of the Nippon Foundation Central Asia and Japan Human Resource Development Project (NipCA project). ///nCa, 8 August 2023

 

